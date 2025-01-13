Political Turmoil: Key Opposition Mayor Arrested in Turkey
Riza Akpolat, Mayor of Besiktas in Istanbul and a member of Turkey's main opposition party CHP, was arrested for alleged bid-rigging. The arrest, part of a broader investigation involving 47 people, drew criticism from political figures, asserting it as a tactic to manipulate public sentiment.
Updated: 13-01-2025 16:22 IST
The mayor of Besiktas, Riza Akpolat, was apprehended in Istanbul amid a bid-rigging probe, as confirmed by city prosecutors.
Akpolat, captured at his summer residence, is accused alongside 46 others of manipulating tender processes in Besiktas, a municipality held by CHP, a leading opposition force.
CHP's leadership condemned the arrest, framing it as a politically motivated attack, and vowed unwavering support for Akpolat as the legal battle unfolds.
