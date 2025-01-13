Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Key Opposition Mayor Arrested in Turkey

Riza Akpolat, Mayor of Besiktas in Istanbul and a member of Turkey's main opposition party CHP, was arrested for alleged bid-rigging. The arrest, part of a broader investigation involving 47 people, drew criticism from political figures, asserting it as a tactic to manipulate public sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:22 IST
Political Turmoil: Key Opposition Mayor Arrested in Turkey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The mayor of Besiktas, Riza Akpolat, was apprehended in Istanbul amid a bid-rigging probe, as confirmed by city prosecutors.

Akpolat, captured at his summer residence, is accused alongside 46 others of manipulating tender processes in Besiktas, a municipality held by CHP, a leading opposition force.

CHP's leadership condemned the arrest, framing it as a politically motivated attack, and vowed unwavering support for Akpolat as the legal battle unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025