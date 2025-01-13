Union Minister Calls for OBC Welfare Ministry

Union Minister Anupriya Patel has renewed her call for a dedicated ministry to address the welfare needs of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Speaking at a press conference, she highlighted her party's persistent advocacy on this issue within the government and Parliament.

Patel, whose Apna Dal (S) has been an NDA partner since the 2014 national elections, also expressed support for conducting a caste-based census, which she believes is crucial for addressing systemic inequalities.

Responding to queries about former party MP Pakauri Lal Kol's new political party, Patel maintained that democracy allows for such freedoms. She expressed pride in her party's track record of providing opportunities to Kol and his family and was confident that the public is mindful of Kol's activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)