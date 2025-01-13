Left Menu

Union Minister Calls for OBC Welfare Ministry

Union Minister Anupriya Patel advocates for a dedicated ministry for OBC welfare. During a press conference, she reaffirmed her party's commitment to this cause and supported a caste-based census. On former MP Pakauri Lal Kol's new political venture, Patel emphasized the democratic freedom to form parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonebhadra | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:39 IST
Union Minister Calls for OBC Welfare Ministry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anupriya Patel has renewed her call for a dedicated ministry to address the welfare needs of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Speaking at a press conference, she highlighted her party's persistent advocacy on this issue within the government and Parliament.

Patel, whose Apna Dal (S) has been an NDA partner since the 2014 national elections, also expressed support for conducting a caste-based census, which she believes is crucial for addressing systemic inequalities.

Responding to queries about former party MP Pakauri Lal Kol's new political party, Patel maintained that democracy allows for such freedoms. She expressed pride in her party's track record of providing opportunities to Kol and his family and was confident that the public is mindful of Kol's activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025