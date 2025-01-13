Political Turmoil in Pithoragarh: The Battle for Mayor
Congress MLA Mayukh Mahar is under pressure to resign after supporting rebel candidate Monika Mahar over official party nominee Anju Lunthi for Pithoragarh mayor's race. The Congress demands party loyalty, citing past actions. Meanwhile, BJP faces its own internal conflicts with rebel Chandrakala Mahar.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand's political landscape is witnessing significant turbulence as Congress MLA Mayukh Mahar faces heat for backing rebel candidate Monika Mahar in the upcoming Pithoragarh mayoral elections. The party's official choice is Anju Lunthi, leading to demand for Mahar's resignation by the party leadership.
The turmoil arises as voters prepare for municipal elections on January 23, with stakes high for both Congress and BJP candidates. Pithoragarh Municipal Corporation, newly formed, sees eight contenders battling for the mayor's role.
BJP is not immune to internal strife, grappling with the defiance of Chandrakala Mahar. Chandra Pant, a notable BJP figure, criticized Mahar for leveraging her late husband's name in the race, as the party endorses Kalpana Devlal.
(With inputs from agencies.)