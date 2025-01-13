Left Menu

Nawaf Salam: A New Dawn for Lebanon's Governorship

Lebanese diplomat Nawaf Salam is poised to become Lebanon's new prime minister after receiving majority legislative support. His appointment by Western-backed groups disrupts Hezbollah's influence and opens doors for potential aid from Western and Arab nations to address Lebanon's economic crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:00 IST
Nawaf Salam, a renowned Lebanese diplomat and judge, has garnered majority backing from legislators, propelling him toward the position of Lebanon's prime minister.

Salam currently leads the International Court of Justice, and his nomination has been bolstered by Western-backed groups and independents in Lebanon's parliament, receiving support from Saudi Arabia and Western allies.

This week's nomination marks a significant setback for Hezbollah, following its diminishing power after a prolonged conflict with Israel. With 73 out of 128 parliament members behind him, Salam is poised to form a new Cabinet under President Joseph Aoun's leadership.

Salam faces significant challenges as Lebanon seeks stability post-conflict and needs to address an ongoing economic meltdown. His appointment, along with Aoun as president, may trigger financial inflows from Western and Arab countries to aid reconstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

