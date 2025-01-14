Special Counsel Rebuts Joe Biden's Criticism Over Hunter Biden's Legal Cases

In a striking conclusion to his investigation, U.S. Special Counsel David Weiss issued a final report criticizing President Joe Biden's comments regarding legal cases against his son, Hunter Biden. Weiss, who prosecuted Hunter Biden on charges of lying about drug use for a gun purchase and tax evasion, labeled the president's criticisms as 'gratuitous and wrong.'

Although Joe Biden pardoned his son in December, labeling the cases as influenced by 'raw politics,' Weiss defended the prosecutions as necessary breaches of law. Weiss's report argued that Biden's remarks undermined the fairness of America's justice system and public trust in its impartiality.

Earlier in 2023, Hunter Biden was found guilty of gun charges and pleaded guilty to tax charges after a collapsed plea deal. The report underscores the prolonged investigation, stretching back to Weiss's time as U.S. attorney under Donald Trump, highlighting Hunter Biden's public legal challenges amid alleged political pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)