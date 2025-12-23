Unnao Rape Case Survivor Questions Justice System as Sengar's Sentence Suspended
The Unnao rape case survivor expressed dissatisfaction with the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar's jail term. She highlighted concerns over her family's safety after security was withdrawn. Sengar's sentence is suspended pending his appeal against his conviction and life sentence.
The Unnao rape case survivor voiced her dissatisfaction after the Delhi High Court suspended Kuldeep Sengar's jail term. The expelled BJP leader had been convicted in 2019 for his involvement in the 2017 rape of the survivor, who was a minor at the time.
Despite Sengar serving a life sentence, the court imposed conditions on him during the suspension, including staying away from the survivor's residence and not threatening her or her family. Sengar is also required to report weekly to the local police.
The survivor criticized the court's actions, questioning the withdrawal of her family's security and the delay in legal proceedings. She emphasized the continued danger and trauma her family faces, alluding to past violence and the murder of her father connected to the case.
