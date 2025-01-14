Left Menu

Leadership Crisis: South Korea Awaits Crucial Constitutional Court Decision

South Korea's leadership struggles unfold in the Constitutional Court, determining the future of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. Both were suspended over martial law actions. The court will decide to reinstate or remove Yoon within 180 days, with political implications at stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 06:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 06:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's leadership crisis is set to be resolved by the Constitutional Court, which now faces the pivotal decision of the political destinies of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. Both leaders were suspended amid controversies surrounding a brief period of martial law.

The court proceedings that began on Monday will determine the future of President Yoon, who was impeached on December 14. Despite retaining his position, his presidential powers have been suspended. The court is tasked with deciding within a 180-day timeframe whether to permanently remove him from office or dismiss the impeachment charges.

An outcome against Yoon could lead to political ramifications, necessitating a presidential election within 60 days if the decision isn't in his favor. Legal representatives for Yoon and proponents of his removal are gearing up for what could be a decisive moment in the political landscape of South Korea.

