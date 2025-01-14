Tension Escalates: BRS Leaders Under House Arrest Amid Controversial Formula E Race Allegations

In a dramatic turn of political events, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) finds itself at the center of controversy as its working president Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) was placed under house arrest by the police Tuesday morning. Joining him on house arrest are six other senior party leaders, including Harish Rao and RS Praveen Kumar. An imposing police presence is stationed outside KTR's residence in Hyderabad's Gachibowli, following the arrest of fellow BRS MLA, Padi Koushik Reddy, the day prior.

The legal troubles began to mount for KTR after he was summoned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the Formula E race case. KTR has categorically denied accusations of corruption and described the ACB's actions as frivolous, underscoring the absence of substantial evidence against him. During an extensive seven-hour interrogation, KTR states that he faced repetitive questioning, suggesting the proceedings were a futile exercise.

KTR has characterized the case as not only unfounded but politically motivated, aimed directly at him by Telangana's Chief Minister. He argues that the accusations are an attempt to suppress the BRS's political dissent against the state government. Not backing down, KTR intends to pursue all legal avenues to contest what he sees as an unjust campaign against him. Despite his efforts, the Telangana High Court dismissed his petition to quash the charges related to alleged financial irregularities tied to the Hyderabad Formula E event in February 2023. The ongoing investigation involves both the ACB and the Enforcement Directorate, which has filed its own report under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)