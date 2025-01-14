Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Champions INDIA Bloc's Resilience Amidst Division Claims

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut expressed confidence in the INDIA Bloc's durability, urging Congress to ensure unity among opposition parties against BJP's dominance. Despite admitting some divisions, he highlighted the bloc's role in preserving democracy. Raut's assertions counter claims of disarray within the alliance from rivals like Amit Shah.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reaffirmed the enduring strength of the INDIA Bloc, urging Congress, the leading partner, to uphold unity among opposition factions. In discussions with media representatives, Raut outlined the bloc's vital function in safeguarding democratic principles against the BJP's overpowering influence.

Raut confidently declared the perseverance of the INDIA alliance, warning that its dissolution would signal the downfall of the opposition under the BJP's sweeping control. "The INDIA alliance is integral to the Lok Sabha elections and a national democratic necessity," he asserted. He emphasized Congress's responsibility in maintaining coalition cohesion.

On Monday, Raut underscored the need for open dialogue to sustain and fortify the alliance, referencing Communist Party remarks about post-election divides. Parallelly, Union Minister Amit Shah criticized the bloc's alleged fragmentation, pointing to its disjointed approach in Delhi and Mumbai elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

