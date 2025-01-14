Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Vote-Buying Ahead of Elections

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, accuses BJP of distributing money and gold chains to influence voters before Delhi Assembly elections. He claims AAP is poised for victory due to its rising popularity, criticizing BJP's lack of vision and leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:01 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the AAP, has accused the BJP of attempting to purchase votes in the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections by distributing money and gold chains. Kejriwal addressed these claims during a press conference on Tuesday.

Kejriwal asserted that the graph of AAP's popularity is on the rise and predicted a full majority win in the elections. He criticized the BJP for its perceived lack of vision and leadership, describing the party as being without narrative or a credible chief ministerial candidate.

The Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5, with results expected on February 8. Historically, AAP has secured a significant majority, winning 67 and 62 seats in the 2015 and 2020 elections respectively, while BJP lagged behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

