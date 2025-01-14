Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Vote-Buying Ahead of Elections

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the AAP, has accused the BJP of attempting to purchase votes in the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections by distributing money and gold chains. Kejriwal addressed these claims during a press conference on Tuesday.

Kejriwal asserted that the graph of AAP's popularity is on the rise and predicted a full majority win in the elections. He criticized the BJP for its perceived lack of vision and leadership, describing the party as being without narrative or a credible chief ministerial candidate.

The Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5, with results expected on February 8. Historically, AAP has secured a significant majority, winning 67 and 62 seats in the 2015 and 2020 elections respectively, while BJP lagged behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)