Strengthening Sino-Lanka Ties: Anura Dissanayake's Pivotal China Visit

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake embarks on a significant four-day visit to China to bolster bilateral relationships through talks with President Xi Jinping and other leaders. The focus is on technology, agriculture, and financial cooperation, with key agreements anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:12 IST
  • China

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has initiated a crucial four-day diplomatic visit to China, aiming to enhance bilateral relations. During his stay, the President is set to engage in discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other high-ranking officials.

Key topics for the meetings include technological and agricultural advancements, alongside addressing Sri Lanka's debt obligations and potential expansion of China's Belt and Road Initiative in the region. Several formal agreements are expected to be finalized, aiming to strengthen cooperation.

Dissanayake's agenda involves significant field visits, high-profile business meetings, and various initiatives that emphasize poverty alleviation and infrastructure development. His visit underscores a continuation of strategic relations fostered during previous administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

