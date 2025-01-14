Left Menu

France on Edge: Bayrou's Pension Deal in Balance Amid Budget Talks

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou seeks to compromise on pension reforms to gain Socialist support for the 2025 budget after losing a parliamentary majority. Negotiations intensify amid fear of alienating conservative factions and market apprehension over potential fiscal impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:22 IST
France on Edge: Bayrou's Pension Deal in Balance Amid Budget Talks

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is poised to present a crucial speech this Tuesday, offering a potential compromise on pension reforms to secure support from leftist parties for the 2025 budget.

Following a tumultuous year marked by President Emmanuel Macron's call for early elections and ensuing loss of parliamentary majority, Bayrou's fresh administration faces the challenge of uniting fragmented political forces.

With ongoing negotiations at the finance ministry between Finance Minister Eric Lombard and left-wing leaders seemingly bearing fruit, Socialist leader Olivier Faure remains cautiously optimistic about reaching a deal. Nonetheless, the prospect of concessions on pension reforms generates tension among conservatives and centrist lawmakers wary of fiscal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025