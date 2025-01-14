Left Menu

The Battle Over Transgender Athletes: A Contentious Bill in Congress

The U.S. House is set to vote on a controversial bill banning transgender women from school sports by withholding federal funds from non-compliant schools. The 'Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025,' backed by Republicans and opposed by Democrats, highlights ongoing debates over transgender rights and sports inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to vote on a contentious bill that aims to prevent transgender girls and women from participating in school sports, threatening to withhold federal funds from schools that don't adhere to the measure. This bill is supported by Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

The 'Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025' previously passed the Republican-controlled House without Democratic backing but stalled in the Senate. Fast-tracked by House Republican leaders, the bill is expected to face significant opposition from House Democrats. Although Republicans hold a slim 53-47 Senate majority, the filibuster rule may impede its progress.

Transgender rights, especially in sports, have become a divisive issue as a small percentage of high school students identify as transgender. The proposed bill would amend Title IX to enforce gender definitions based on birth-assigned reproductive biology. Critics argue this excludes transgender youth, isolating them further from community involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

