The Storied Walls of 24 Akbar Road Give Way to a New Chapter for Congress
24 Akbar Road, once a prime political hub in Delhi, served as the Congress party's headquarters for decades. Witnessing many historical political milestones, it has now ceded its place to the new Indira Gandhi Bhawan. This iconic address played a key role in shaping India's political landscape.
- Country:
- India
The iconic 24 Akbar Road, a political emblem situated in the heart of Delhi, has witnessed a multitude of historical events and served as a vital headquarters for the Congress party over the decades. On Wednesday, this Lutyens era bungalow will step down as a political hub as the Congress transitions to its new office, Indira Gandhi Bhawan, a few kilometers away.
Housing figures like Sir Reginald Maxwell and welcoming a young Aung San Suu Kyi in 1961, 24 Akbar Road holds significant cultural and historical value. This address has been instrumental in observing the political dance of India, from the pre-Independence era to the modern political scene, being the center of operations for seven Congress presidents.
As the Congress readies for yet another phase, the unveiling of Indira Gandhi Bhawan marks a new beginning. Nestled amidst changing political tides and challenging electoral landscapes, the new headquarters is both a nod to the past and a hopeful stepping stone for the future mission to shape India's polity.
(With inputs from agencies.)