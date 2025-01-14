Bayrou Holds Firm on Macron's Pension Reform Amid Political Tensions
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has announced he will not repeal President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, casting doubts on a non-aggression pact for the 2025 budget. Despite opposition, Bayrou seeks to negotiate with the Socialists for support amid a fragmented parliament and financial pressures.
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has made it clear to party leaders that he will maintain President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, raising questions about the potential for a non-aggression pact to help pass the 2025 budget through parliament.
The announcement follows a tumultuous period for France after Macron's early election call led to a loss of parliamentary majority and financial instability.
Bayrou is negotiating with opposition parties, notably the Socialists, for budget support while navigating tensions within a fragmented parliament and managing the challenges posed by the controversial pension reform.
