Michelle Obama Skips Trump's Inauguration

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not be present at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, marking her second absence from significant political gatherings in recent weeks.

Among the attendees confirmed are former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, along with their respective spouses, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who are set to witness the January 20 ceremony at the Capitol.

While the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama confirmed Barack Obama's attendance, no explanation was provided for Michelle's absence, which follows her nonattendance at ex-President Jimmy Carter's state funeral last week, where she was notably the only spouse absent.

