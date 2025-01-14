Left Menu

Congress Takes on AAP and BJP with Promises and Mobile Campaign

The Congress party has launched mobile vans across Delhi to inform the public about their five major promises ahead of the elections. The party accuses AAP and BJP of failing to address crime in the capital, and pledges to prioritize law and order if elected.

On Tuesday, Congress introduced five mobile vans that will traverse Delhi's 70 assembly segments, aiming to educate the public about the party's commitments for the upcoming elections and highlight the perceived shortcomings of the AAP.

The vans, featuring the message '10 saal se ruke vikas ko aage badane ke liye Congress hai jaruri,' were inaugurated by ex-Delhi minister Narendra Nath. Among Congress' promises are Rs 2,500 assistance to women, a Rs 25 lakh health insurance plan for residents, and an Rs 8,500 stipend for unemployed educated youth.

Congress officials stated the vans would also showcase achievements in Congress-governed states. At a press briefing, social media chair Supriya Shrinate accused AAP and BJP of transforming Delhi into a crime hub, with crime surging from 80,184 cases in 2013 to 3,00,429 by 2024. She emphasized Congress' focus on law and order if victorious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

