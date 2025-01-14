Controversial Nominee: Pete Hegseth's Bid for Defense Secretary Stirs Debate

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's proposed Defense Secretary, appeared before the Senate for the first time amid bipartisan tensions. His military experience and media background drew praise from Republicans but concern from Democrats over his comments about diversity.

Hegseth asserts that his role will be to reinstate a 'warrior culture' in the Department of Defense, focusing on warfighting and meritocracy. Republican lawmakers accuse the current administration of promoting a 'woke' culture in the military, which they claim undermines operational readiness and soldier morale.

Despite the contentious nomination, Hegseth remains confident, arguing that military standards should be uniformly stringent and based on merit, not diversity quotas. His critics are unconvinced, highlighting his prior derogatory remarks about women and minority soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)