Controversial Nominee: Pete Hegseth's Bid for Defense Secretary Stirs Debate

Pete Hegseth, a former veteran and TV host, faces scrutiny over his appointment as Defense Secretary. Republicans praise his unconventional approach, while Democrats question his past comments and experience. Hegseth emphasizes a focus on meritocracy in the Pentagon, amid discussions about diversity and standards in military circles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's proposed Defense Secretary, appeared before the Senate for the first time amid bipartisan tensions. His military experience and media background drew praise from Republicans but concern from Democrats over his comments about diversity.

Hegseth asserts that his role will be to reinstate a 'warrior culture' in the Department of Defense, focusing on warfighting and meritocracy. Republican lawmakers accuse the current administration of promoting a 'woke' culture in the military, which they claim undermines operational readiness and soldier morale.

Despite the contentious nomination, Hegseth remains confident, arguing that military standards should be uniformly stringent and based on merit, not diversity quotas. His critics are unconvinced, highlighting his prior derogatory remarks about women and minority soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

