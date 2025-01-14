Karnataka's Leadership in National Dialogue

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah marked his presence in the national capital on Tuesday, bringing along key members of his cabinet, including K J George, M C Sudhakar, and Bhairathi Suresh.

In addition to his cabinet colleagues, his political secretary Govindaraju and Legal Advisor Ponnanna were also part of the delegation.

Legislator Ashok Pathan joined the chief minister, as the team sought to strengthen ties and advance Karnataka's interests through crucial discussions in the national arena.

