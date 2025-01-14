Left Menu

Karnataka's Leadership in National Dialogue

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by key cabinet members and advisors, visited the national capital. The purpose of the visit was to engage in political discussions and enhance state representation at the national level. The delegation included ministers K J George, M C Sudhakar, and Bhairathi Suresh, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:21 IST
Karnataka's Leadership in National Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah marked his presence in the national capital on Tuesday, bringing along key members of his cabinet, including K J George, M C Sudhakar, and Bhairathi Suresh.

In addition to his cabinet colleagues, his political secretary Govindaraju and Legal Advisor Ponnanna were also part of the delegation.

Legislator Ashok Pathan joined the chief minister, as the team sought to strengthen ties and advance Karnataka's interests through crucial discussions in the national arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025