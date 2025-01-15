Left Menu

A New Chapter: Congress Party Headquarters Inaugurated

Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the new Congress headquarters on Kotla Road, reflecting a blend of modernity and tradition. The building, named Indira Gandhi Bhawan, marks a significant shift from the party's historic 24, Akbar Road base, serving as a symbol of evolution while honoring the party's legacy.

Updated: 15-01-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:54 IST
  Country:
  • India

Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party chief, officially inaugurated the party's new headquarters at 9A, Kotla Road. The landmark event marks a pivotal shift for the Congress, which had been based at the historic 24, Akbar Road for the past 47 years.

Present at the inauguration were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-president Rahul Gandhi, and general secretaries including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal. The ceremony featured the hoisting of the party flag and renditions of the national anthem and Vande Matram.

Known as Indira Gandhi Bhawan, the advanced facility represents the Congress's commitment to future progress. Despite the move, the party intends to retain its iconic Akbar Road office for some functions, maintaining the location's historical importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

