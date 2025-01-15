Left Menu

Tensions Surge: Japan's Bold Stance in the South China Sea Dispute

Japan expresses deep concern over increasing tensions in the South China Sea, emphasizing its strong opposition to unilateral actions altering the status quo. During a visit to the Philippines, Japan pledged ongoing support for Manila's maritime security and bolstered trilateral ties with the U.S. under an incoming administration.

Japan has voiced significant concern over escalating tensions in the South China Sea, expressing fierce opposition to any unilateral moves that could alter the regional status quo, its foreign minister declared on Wednesday. During a visit to the Philippines, Takeshi Iwaya affirmed Japan's commitment to providing development and security assistance, particularly for Manila's maritime defenses. This pledge comes as part of a strengthened trilateral mechanism involving Japan, the Philippines, and the United States, which is set for reinforcement as a new U.S. administration takes charge in Washington.

This visit follows a virtual call among Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening economic, security, and technological cooperation amidst rising regional tensions. Transitioning to President-elect Donald Trump's administration on January 20 will see President Marcos remaining the sole original leader from the trilateral initiative established in 2024.

Both Japan and the Philippines, close Asian allies of the U.S., have significantly ramped up security engagements to address shared maritime concerns over China's assertive regional maneuvers. Without naming China directly, Iwaya reiterated Japan's firm opposition to any forceful changes to the status quo and called for a de-escalation of regional tensions. Despite having no claims in the South China Sea, Japan's maritime tensions with China persist in the East China Sea. Last year, Japan fortified ties with the Philippines through a landmark military pact, further entrenching its role in regional security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

