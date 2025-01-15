Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Condemns RSS Chief's Independence Remarks: An Ideological Battle

Rahul Gandhi criticizes RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on India's independence, calling it an insult and treason. At the inauguration of the Congress headquarters, Gandhi emphasized the fight against BJP and RSS, highlighting institutional capture and issues with the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:53 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has denounced remarks by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, which suggest India only achieved true independence following the consecration of the Ram temple. Gandhi described the comment as treasonous and a direct affront to every Indian citizen.

Addressing attendees at the opening of the new Congress headquarters, Gandhi underscored the ongoing ideological battle against BJP and RSS dominance. He accused these organizations of compromising national institutions and misusing investigative agencies to target opposition leaders, calling them out for undermining democratic processes.

Gandhi also cast scrutiny on the Election Commission, pointing out discrepancies in voter lists in Maharashtra and Haryana elections. He challenged the Commission to explain these irregularities, supporting his broader argument of systemic electoral faults favoring the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

