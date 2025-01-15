Rahul Gandhi Condemns RSS Chief's Independence Remarks: An Ideological Battle

In a heated critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has denounced remarks by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, which suggest India only achieved true independence following the consecration of the Ram temple. Gandhi described the comment as treasonous and a direct affront to every Indian citizen.

Addressing attendees at the opening of the new Congress headquarters, Gandhi underscored the ongoing ideological battle against BJP and RSS dominance. He accused these organizations of compromising national institutions and misusing investigative agencies to target opposition leaders, calling them out for undermining democratic processes.

Gandhi also cast scrutiny on the Election Commission, pointing out discrepancies in voter lists in Maharashtra and Haryana elections. He challenged the Commission to explain these irregularities, supporting his broader argument of systemic electoral faults favoring the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)