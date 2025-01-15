BJP Criticizes Congress Over 'Indira Bhawan' Naming Controversy

On Wednesday, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the Congress party for naming its new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan,' arguing that it underscores the party's preference for the Gandhi family over other notable figures within its ranks. He questioned the exclusion of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh as the namesake.

Referring to an on-site poster advocating the name 'Sardar Manmohan Singh Bhawan,' Poonawalla pointed out that even some Congress leaders leaned towards honoring Singh. He accused Congress of consistently undermining Singh, citing the National Advisory Council's creation and other dismissive actions during his leadership, as well as the absence of a Bharat Ratna award.

Poonawalla further admonished Congress for marginalizing the Sikh community, voicing concerns over recognition being given to figures linked to the 1984 riots while ignoring Singh. The new office at 9A Kotla Road was inaugurated with key leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi in attendance. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi launched a vehement critique of the ruling party's vision for India, highlighting a perceived contradiction in their allegiance to national symbols.

(With inputs from agencies.)