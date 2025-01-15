Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi Criticize RSS Chief's Remark on Independence Day

Congress leader Sachin Pilot raised concerns over RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's purported denial of August 15, 1947, as the authentic day of India's independence. He argued that such views disrespected the sacrifices made by freedom fighters under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership.

Pilot emphasized the importance of recognizing India's struggle for freedom and criticized the BJP government for allegedly weakening constitutional bodies, asserting that the party had no significant role in India's independence.

Reiterating these points, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi condemned Bhagwat's remarks, deeming them treasonous and an insult to all Indians. He expressed his view that such statements would lead to legal action in other nations.

