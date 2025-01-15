Rahul Gandhi Raises Concerns Over Election Commission's Transparency

In a strong critique, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, questioned the transparency of India's election system during an address to Congress leaders. He pinpointed significant discrepancies in the voter lists between Maharashtra's Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission has been unresponsive to requests for voter data, notably amid claims of an unexplained increase of nearly one crore voters. The former Congress president urged the Commission to clarify these issues and accused investigative agencies of bias against the opposition.

He voiced concerns about potential institutional capture by the RSS and BJP, underscoring the need for the Election Commission to demonstrate transparency and credibility in electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)