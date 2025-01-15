Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: Congress vs. BJP

The Congress party hit back at BJP President J P Nadda following his criticism of Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi's claims of opposing BJP, RSS, and the Indian state sparked controversy. Congress' Pawan Khera countered Nadda's allegations linking Gandhi with detrimental national elements, challenging the BJP's narrative.

  India

The heated exchange between India's Congress party and BJP President J P Nadda has intensified, with Congress pushing back against Nadda's criticisms of Rahul Gandhi. The row was incited by Gandhi's firm declaration that the Congress is combating not just the BJP and RSS, but the Indian state itself.

In reaction, Nadda accused the Congress leader of exposing his party’s 'ugly truth' and weakening national unity through his recent statements. Pawan Khera, head of Congress' media and publicity department, swiftly retorted. He defended Gandhi's ideology, criticizing Nadda's remarks and challenging the portrayal of Gandhi's links to subversive groups.

Addressing party leaders, Gandhi emphasized the challenges posed by the BJP and RSS, highlighting their influence over national institutions. As political tensions rise, the Congress insists its leader's statements are a rallying cry against this perceived dominance, urging clarity in understanding the ongoing struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

