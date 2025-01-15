Left Menu

Political Firestorm Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Indian State' Comments

Rahul Gandhi's remarks targeting the BJP and Indian State spark a heated exchange with BJP leaders ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. Congress defends Gandhi, criticizes RSS leadership, while BJP accuses him of divisive rhetoric. As tensions rise, the electoral battle intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:59 IST
Political Firestorm Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Indian State' Comments
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A political firestorm has erupted as BJP and Congress leaders clash over Rahul Gandhi's 'Indian state' comments during the lead-up to the Delhi assembly elections. In a bold speech at the new Congress headquarters, Gandhi accused his party and the Opposition of battling not only the BJP but also 'the Indian state itself.'

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal defended Gandhi, lambasting BJP-RSS leaders for their claimed absence in the freedom struggle and criticizing their 'anti-national' actions. Venugopal condemned RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's purported statement that August 15, 1947, wasn't India's real independence day, arguing it devalues the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

Prominent BJP figures hit back fiercely. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, via social media, questioned the rationale behind Gandhi's constitutional oath if he challenges the Indian state. Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri suggested a check on Gandhi's mental health, and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva argued that Congress fails wherever Gandhi goes. With the Delhi election campaign heating up, this political spat shows no signs of abating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

