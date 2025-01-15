Karnataka's Leadership Dilemma: Debate Sparks Over State Congress President

Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has stirred discussions within the ruling Congress regarding leadership. He emphasized the need for a full-time state president to dedicate more focus to party activities, amid growing calls for change within the party. Currently, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is serving in this role.

Jarkiholi voiced his concerns about the dwindling organizational work among Congress leaders, who have been overwhelmed with their ministerial duties. He pointed out that post-Lok Sabha election, the leadership had intended to initiate a shift in presidency, but no action has been taken yet.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah noted the supremacy of the party high command's decisions, urging media to seek further clarification from involved leaders. Meanwhile, state working president Tanveer Sait acknowledged the discussion of this issue in a recent legislative meeting, though no definitive plans have been disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)