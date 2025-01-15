Left Menu

Karnataka's Leadership Dilemma: Debate Sparks Over State Congress President

Karnataka's Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has ignited a debate within the ruling Congress party about the need for a full-time state president. Currently, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar holds the position. Discussions are underway regarding potential leadership changes after the Lok Sabha elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:27 IST
Karnataka's Leadership Dilemma: Debate Sparks Over State Congress President
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has stirred discussions within the ruling Congress regarding leadership. He emphasized the need for a full-time state president to dedicate more focus to party activities, amid growing calls for change within the party. Currently, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is serving in this role.

Jarkiholi voiced his concerns about the dwindling organizational work among Congress leaders, who have been overwhelmed with their ministerial duties. He pointed out that post-Lok Sabha election, the leadership had intended to initiate a shift in presidency, but no action has been taken yet.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah noted the supremacy of the party high command's decisions, urging media to seek further clarification from involved leaders. Meanwhile, state working president Tanveer Sait acknowledged the discussion of this issue in a recent legislative meeting, though no definitive plans have been disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025