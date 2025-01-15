Left Menu

Qatar Leads Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire: High-Stakes Talks Progress in Doha

Qatar is set to hold a pivotal news conference in Doha, hosted by Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The conference aims to discuss progress in diplomatic talks toward achieving a Gaza ceasefire deal, underscoring Qatar's critical role in mediating the ongoing conflict.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry is scheduled to hold a significant news conference in Doha on Wednesday. The country has been the venue for critical talks aimed at securing a ceasefire deal for the Gaza conflict, as confirmed by a senior Qatari official.

The announcement for the event was first made through Qatar's state news agency. Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as the foreign minister, is expected to host the conference.

This development highlights Qatar's role in mediating peace and reflects its commitment to facilitating dialogue amidst the ongoing regional tensions.

