Kejriwal Declares Asset Growth in 2023: A Closer Look at Delhi Elections
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, has revealed his financial portfolio ahead of the New Delhi assembly elections. The affidavit disclosed a net worth of Rs 1.73 crore, with assets comprising bank savings, cash, and immovable property. Over time, his total declared assets have grown significantly since 2015.
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the AAP, filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections from the New Delhi constituency. He declared net assets totaling Rs 1.73 crore in his affidavit to the Election Commission.
The affidavit lists Rs 2.96 lakh in bank savings and Rs 50,000 in cash, alongside immovable assets valued at Rs 1.7 crore. Notably, Kejriwal does not own a house or car.
Kejriwal's assets have shown growth over the years, skyrocketing from Rs 2.1 crore in 2015 to Rs 3.4 crore in 2020. His current declaration of Rs 1.73 crore reflects these changes ahead of the February 5 elections.
