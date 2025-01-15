Kejriwal Declares Asset Growth in 2023: A Closer Look at Delhi Elections

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the AAP, filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections from the New Delhi constituency. He declared net assets totaling Rs 1.73 crore in his affidavit to the Election Commission.

The affidavit lists Rs 2.96 lakh in bank savings and Rs 50,000 in cash, alongside immovable assets valued at Rs 1.7 crore. Notably, Kejriwal does not own a house or car.

Kejriwal's assets have shown growth over the years, skyrocketing from Rs 2.1 crore in 2015 to Rs 3.4 crore in 2020. His current declaration of Rs 1.73 crore reflects these changes ahead of the February 5 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)