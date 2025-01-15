Left Menu

Syria's Path to Reconciliation: Hope for Justice After Assad Era

U.N. rights commissioner Volker Turk advocates for a Syrian national reconciliation to address crimes from the Assad family's 54-year rule. Turk, visiting Damascus post-Assad's fall, emphasizes transitional justice, engages with Syria's new leadership, and calls for lifting sanctions affecting all Syrians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:34 IST
In a historic visit to Damascus, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk urged Syria to embark on a national reconciliation process, aiming to ensure justice for five decades of atrocities under the Assad regime.

Following the swift overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad, hopes have been ignited for accountability in the war-torn nation. Turk outlined the need for a Syrian-led approach to transitional justice, promoting healing and truth over revenge.

Engaging with Syria's new administration and victims of the conflict, Turk emphasized the importance of addressing 'past wrongs' by all parties involved, highlighting issues like demographic engineering hindering Syrians' return home. He also called for lifting international sanctions that burden Syrian civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

