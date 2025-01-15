Left Menu

Rubio Urges Russia and Ukraine Concessions for Peace

Senator Marco Rubio, nominated as the U.S. Secretary of State by President-elect Donald Trump, emphasized the necessity for both Russia and Ukraine to make compromises to end the conflict in Ukraine. He acknowledged the complexity of achieving a ceasefire during his Senate confirmation hearing.

Senator Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

During his Wednesday confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio emphasized the difficulties involved in brokering a peace deal, indicating that significant effort will be required.

During his Wednesday confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio emphasized the difficulties involved in brokering a peace deal, indicating that significant effort will be required.

He expressed hope for achieving a ceasefire in the tumultuous region but underscored that both parties must first find sufficient leverage to advance negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

