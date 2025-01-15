Rubio Urges Russia and Ukraine Concessions for Peace
Senator Marco Rubio, nominated as the U.S. Secretary of State by President-elect Donald Trump, emphasized the necessity for both Russia and Ukraine to make compromises to end the conflict in Ukraine. He acknowledged the complexity of achieving a ceasefire during his Senate confirmation hearing.
Senator Marco Rubio, chosen by President-elect Donald Trump for the role of U.S. Secretary of State, has called for both Russia and Ukraine to make necessary concessions to halt the ongoing war in Ukraine.
During his Wednesday confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio emphasized the difficulties involved in brokering a peace deal, indicating that significant effort will be required.
He expressed hope for achieving a ceasefire in the tumultuous region but underscored that both parties must first find sufficient leverage to advance negotiations.
