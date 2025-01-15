Left Menu

Micheal Martin's Return: A New Era for Ireland

Micheal Martin is set to return as Ireland's prime minister next week, following a coalition agreement with Fine Gael and independents. This will be Martin's second term, after leading from 2020 to 2022. He will hand over the role to Fine Gael's leader in 2027.

Micheal Martin, leader of the Fianna Fail party, is poised to reprise his role as Ireland's prime minister next week. This development follows a coalition deal with the rival Fine Gael party and independent lawmakers, a pact unveiled on Wednesday.

This marks Martin's return to the helm, a position he previously held from 2020 to 2022. His leadership this time around will eventually transition to the head of the Fine Gael party in November 2027, as outlined in the coalition agreement.

The agreement signifies not only a political strategy for Martin but also a testament to the shifting dynamics within Ireland's centre-right political landscape.

