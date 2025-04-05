Left Menu

Legal Giants Unite Against Trump's Crackdown

Over 500 law firms, including major players like Arnold & Porter, have signed a brief denouncing Donald Trump's targeting of Perkins Coie and other firms. Filed with Judge Beryl Howell, the brief challenges Trump's executive orders against firms involved with diversity policies or past legal work for Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Updated: 05-04-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 02:39 IST
Legal Giants Unite Against Trump's Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, more than 500 law firms have taken a decisive stand against former President Donald Trump's crackdown on the legal profession. These firms, including heavyweights such as Arnold & Porter, have signed a brief condemning Trump's actions targeting Perkins Coie and others, expressing deep alarm and concern.

This legal action supports a lawsuit by Perkins Coie, prompted by Trump's executive orders challenging the firm's diversity policies and past work with Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign. The U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell had previously blocked parts of Trump's order, citing violations of constitutional protections and labeling the directive as extreme and dangerous.

While some firms have reached settlements with Trump, pledging free legal services for mutual projects, numerous other legal entities have condemned his directives. The legal community is calling for an end to punitive measures perceived as presidential overreach, urging unity in defense of the profession's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

