Bondi Pledges Impartial Justice System Under Trump

Amid mounting concerns about potential political bias, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for attorney general, Pam Bondi, vowed on Wednesday not to politicize the U.S. Justice Department. Bondi assured the Senate Judiciary Committee that she will not target individuals based on their political affiliations under her watch.

Bondi, who backed Trump during his impeachment trial, criticized prior investigations of Trump by the Justice Department, labeling them as partisan. During the hearing, Bondi declined to specify how she would handle requests from the White House to influence criminal investigations.

The Senate, with a Republican majority, is scrutinizing Trump's cabinet nominations. Despite past controversies, Bondi committed to handling cases of violent crime and potential pardons for participants in the Capitol riot on a case-by-case basis if appointed.

(With inputs from agencies.)