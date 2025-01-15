Left Menu

Bondi Pledges Impartial Justice System Under Trump

Pam Bondi, nominated by Donald Trump for attorney general, assures the Senate Judiciary Committee she will not politicize the Justice Department or target individuals based on political affiliation. Her promise follows concerns over potential bias, given past partisan investigations associated with Trump, and her history as Florida attorney general.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:02 IST
Bondi Pledges Impartial Justice System Under Trump

Amid mounting concerns about potential political bias, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for attorney general, Pam Bondi, vowed on Wednesday not to politicize the U.S. Justice Department. Bondi assured the Senate Judiciary Committee that she will not target individuals based on their political affiliations under her watch.

Bondi, who backed Trump during his impeachment trial, criticized prior investigations of Trump by the Justice Department, labeling them as partisan. During the hearing, Bondi declined to specify how she would handle requests from the White House to influence criminal investigations.

The Senate, with a Republican majority, is scrutinizing Trump's cabinet nominations. Despite past controversies, Bondi committed to handling cases of violent crime and potential pardons for participants in the Capitol riot on a case-by-case basis if appointed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025