Turkey Pledges Support to New Syrian Administration in Managing Islamic State Camps
Turkey, through Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, has expressed readiness to support Syria in managing Islamic State camps. During a meeting in Ankara with Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, Fidan emphasized cooperation. Meanwhile, Shibani noted opposition to U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in northern Syria.
Turkey is stepping up its role in the region by offering assistance to Syria's new administration in managing Islamic State camps. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced the support following discussions in Ankara with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani.
Fidan underscored Turkey's readiness to aid Syria's fight against DAESH, the Arabic acronym for Islamic State. He stated that Ankara was encouraged by the new administration's commitment to tackling terrorism.
In the press conference, Shibani criticized the ongoing presence of U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in northern Syria, asserting that Syrian sovereignty must be maintained. Turkey, meanwhile, contemplates adjusting its military presence in Syria under specific conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
