Breakthrough Ceasefire Reached: Israel and Hamas Agree on Hostage Deal
President Joe Biden announced a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, effectively ending the violence in Gaza. The agreement, facilitated through multilateral diplomatic efforts, promises to surge humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians and reunite hostages with their families after over 15 months in captivity.
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that a ceasefire and hostage deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas, signaling an end to the violent conflict in Gaza.
This development follows months of intensive diplomacy involving the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, aimed at curbing hostilities and providing humanitarian relief to the affected Palestinian population.
The agreement is expected to facilitate the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid into Gaza and reunite the hostages with their families after over 15 months of captivity, marking a significant milestone in the regional peace efforts.
