Middle East Turmoil: Biden's Foreign Policy Legacy and Trump's Next Moves

President Joe Biden's Middle East policies have drawn both credit and criticism as he prepares to leave office. Although a recent ceasefire with Hamas marked a diplomatic win, ongoing conflicts and regional instability have clouded his foreign policy legacy.

Biden's steadfast support for Israel during the Gaza conflict, while effective in weakening regional threats, has impacted U.S. international standing and caused divisions within the Democratic Party. Analysts suggest his administration struggled to control the escalation of crises.

With the transfer of power to Donald Trump's incoming administration, significant Middle East challenges remain unresolved, including Iran's nuclear ambitions. Experts highlight that Trump's policies will be shaped by decisions on Iran and regional stability efforts.

