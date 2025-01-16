Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza Sparks International Reactions

A phased ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas was announced, with various international leaders reacting positively. The deal involves the release of hostages and aims to stabilize the region. Humanitarian support and efforts towards a two-state solution were emphasized as essential elements for achieving lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 00:50 IST
Historic Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza Sparks International Reactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, a significant phased ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and the militant group Hamas in Gaza, aiming to halt the ongoing conflict in the region.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the ceasefire and hostage deal at the White House, while President-elect Donald Trump celebrated the agreement via his Truth Social platform, highlighting efforts by his administration.

The international community, including the United Nations, Turkey, Qatar, and European leaders, expressed support for the truce, urging the provision of humanitarian aid and endorsing long-term peace and stability initiatives in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025