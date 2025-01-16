Historic Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza Sparks International Reactions
A phased ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas was announced, with various international leaders reacting positively. The deal involves the release of hostages and aims to stabilize the region. Humanitarian support and efforts towards a two-state solution were emphasized as essential elements for achieving lasting peace.
On Wednesday, a significant phased ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and the militant group Hamas in Gaza, aiming to halt the ongoing conflict in the region.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced the ceasefire and hostage deal at the White House, while President-elect Donald Trump celebrated the agreement via his Truth Social platform, highlighting efforts by his administration.
The international community, including the United Nations, Turkey, Qatar, and European leaders, expressed support for the truce, urging the provision of humanitarian aid and endorsing long-term peace and stability initiatives in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
