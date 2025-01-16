Pam Bondi Pledges Independence as Trump's AG Pick Faces Senate Scrutiny

Pam Bondi, Donald Trump's nominee for Attorney General, assured the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that she would not use the Justice Department for political targeting. She faced tough questions about potential investigations into people who have clashed with the president-elect.

Bondi, who served as Florida's attorney general, emphasized her dedication to issues like the opioid crisis and human trafficking. However, she refrained from committing to investigations of Trump's political adversaries, including Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Democrats expressed concern over the potential politicization of the Justice Department, citing previous attorneys general who lost favor for refusing to assist Trump's personal interests. Meanwhile, Republican support for Bondi centered on confidence in her ability to restore the department's reputation. Bondi vowed to prioritize combating violent crime and securing the national borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)