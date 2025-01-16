Left Menu

Pam Bondi Pledges Independence as Trump's AG Pick Faces Senate Scrutiny

Pam Bondi, nominated by Donald Trump for Attorney General, pledged to maintain the Justice Department's impartiality but declined to rule out inquiries into Trump's adversaries. Facing Senate scrutiny, Bondi emphasized tackling crime and restoring department legitimacy while navigating concerns about potential politicization under her tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 02:19 IST
Pam Bondi, Donald Trump's nominee for Attorney General, assured the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that she would not use the Justice Department for political targeting. She faced tough questions about potential investigations into people who have clashed with the president-elect.

Bondi, who served as Florida's attorney general, emphasized her dedication to issues like the opioid crisis and human trafficking. However, she refrained from committing to investigations of Trump's political adversaries, including Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Democrats expressed concern over the potential politicization of the Justice Department, citing previous attorneys general who lost favor for refusing to assist Trump's personal interests. Meanwhile, Republican support for Bondi centered on confidence in her ability to restore the department's reputation. Bondi vowed to prioritize combating violent crime and securing the national borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

