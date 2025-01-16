Cuba's Prisoner Release Amid U.S.-Cuba Political Shifts

In a significant political development, Cuba has started releasing prisoners convicted after the 2021 anti-government protests. This action comes after a recent agreement with the Biden administration, which removed Cuba from a U.S. terrorism sponsor blacklist.

The change in status initiated by President Biden reverses measures taken by his predecessor, Donald Trump, which exacerbated Cuba's economic woes. In response, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed the gradual release of 553 prisoners, discussed in recent talks with the Vatican.

While the release has brought relief to families, it is neither a pardon nor an amnesty as released individuals are still under behavioral conditions. The situation marks a potential softening in U.S.-Cuba relations, though future political shifts could alter this fragile detente.

(With inputs from agencies.)