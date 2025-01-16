Left Menu

Scott Bessent Faces Scrutiny: High-Stakes Treasury Confirmation Hearing

Scott Bessent, Trump's Treasury Secretary pick, is set to testify at a Senate confirmation hearing. He's pledged to keep the dollar as the world's reserve currency while implementing Trump's tax, tariff, and deregulation plans. Financial markets watch closely, amid concerns of inflation and global trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:18 IST
Scott Bessent, Joe Biden's newly-appointed Treasury Secretary, is gearing up for a rigorous Senate Finance Committee hearing this Thursday. As he prepares, Bessent is committed to maintaining the U.S. dollar's position as the global reserve currency while navigating complex tax, tariff, and deregulation proposals laid out by President Trump.

The hearing, which commences at 10:30 a.m. EST, holds significant weight in financial circles as it could impact market stability amid concerns about inflation and escalating global trade tensions. Experts like David Wessel from the Brookings Institution highlight Bessent's role as a potential moderating force against Trump's more radical policy ideas.

Bessent's confirmed advocacy for substantial tariffs, notably against China, reflects his staunch support of leveraging tariffs for economic reform. Nevertheless, questions from Senate committee members, particularly regarding his plans to extend tax cuts and manage federal debt, promise a challenging path to confirmation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

