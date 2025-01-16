Left Menu

Congress Revives 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Sanvidhan' Rally

The Congress party will hold its 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Sanvidhan' rally in Belagavi, Karnataka, on January 21, after rescheduling due to the passing of former PM Manmohan Singh. The campaign will end in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on January 27, marking the Constitution's 75th anniversary and addressing challenges to Ambedkar's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 12:40 IST
B.R. Ambedkar Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has announced new dates for its 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Sanvidhan' rally, set to take place in Belagavi, Karnataka, on January 21. This follows a delay prompted by the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The initiative, which aims to honor India's constitutional history and counter perceived threats to Ambedkar's legacy, will conclude with a significant gathering in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on January 27. This region is historically significant as the birthplace of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Manmohan Singh's death at 92 led to a pause in Congress's schedule, which included their foundation day celebrations. Singh, seen as the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away as the Congress Working Committee convened in Belagavi, commemorating Gandhi's presidency from the 1924 Belgaum session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

