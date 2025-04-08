Constitution Controversy: Gandhi vs BJP on Historical Claims

In a heated political confrontation, the BJP has targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent statements regarding the Indian Constitution. His claims that the Constitution is 'thousands of years old' sparked criticism from the BJP, asserting that Gandhi demonstrates a misunderstanding of historical facts and a disregard for the efforts of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the chairman of the Constituent Assembly drafting committee.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticized Gandhi's comments, emphasizing Ambedkar's pivotal role in the post-independence creation of the Constitution, completed on November 26, 1949, and enacted on January 26, 1950. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi further noted the November 26 recognition as 'Samvidhan Diwas' to highlight gaps in public knowledge, particularly among younger generations unfamiliar with constitutional history.

Amidst this, the BJP also accused Congress of attempting to appropriate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy, pointing to historical instances where they claimed Patel was not given due recognition by the Congress party. Arjun Ram Meghwal referenced Patel's nationalist values and contributions, contrasting them with the Congress's apparent disregard, further exacerbating the ideological rift within the country's leading political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)