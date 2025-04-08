Left Menu

Constitution Controversy: Gandhi vs BJP on Historical Claims

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for his comments about the Constitution's age, claiming it shows a lack of respect for Ambedkar. The controversy stems from Gandhi's remarks in Bihar, where he stated the Constitution is 'thousands of years old.' The BJP also accused Congress of neglecting Sardar Patel's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:26 IST
Constitution Controversy: Gandhi vs BJP on Historical Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political confrontation, the BJP has targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent statements regarding the Indian Constitution. His claims that the Constitution is 'thousands of years old' sparked criticism from the BJP, asserting that Gandhi demonstrates a misunderstanding of historical facts and a disregard for the efforts of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the chairman of the Constituent Assembly drafting committee.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticized Gandhi's comments, emphasizing Ambedkar's pivotal role in the post-independence creation of the Constitution, completed on November 26, 1949, and enacted on January 26, 1950. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi further noted the November 26 recognition as 'Samvidhan Diwas' to highlight gaps in public knowledge, particularly among younger generations unfamiliar with constitutional history.

Amidst this, the BJP also accused Congress of attempting to appropriate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy, pointing to historical instances where they claimed Patel was not given due recognition by the Congress party. Arjun Ram Meghwal referenced Patel's nationalist values and contributions, contrasting them with the Congress's apparent disregard, further exacerbating the ideological rift within the country's leading political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025