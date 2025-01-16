AAP's Battle Cry: Kejriwal Arrest Called 'Fabricated'

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday accused the government of fabricating charges against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Singh demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for what he deemed to be politically driven arrests.

At a press conference, Singh asserted that the alleged liquor scam was a 'lie' orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming the arrests of AAP members, including Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, were illegal. He highlighted that the recent realization of a necessary sanction further illustrates the case's fabrication.

The remarks come after the Union Home Ministry sanctioned the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to Delhi's excise policy. Kejriwal was detained by the ED in March of last year and was granted bail by the Supreme Court in September.

(With inputs from agencies.)