Labour Minister Kim Moon-soo Announces Presidential Bid Amid South Korea's Political Turmoil

Amid a backdrop of political upheaval, South Korea's Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo will resign to launch his presidential campaign. The announcement comes following YTN's report, highlighting a significant shift in the nation's political dynamics.

The decision follows the Constitutional Court's decision to uphold the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol. The former President faced impeachment following his contentious declaration of martial law, a move that has plunged the country into political unrest.

With the presidential election just around the corner, South Korean citizens will soon head to the polls to elect a new leader, as political parties and candidates rally to gain public support amidst the unfolding political scenario.

