Breakthrough Agreement Reopens Peru's Antapaccay Copper Mine

Indigenous groups in Peru have successfully negotiated with government officials, leading to the reopening of Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine. The groups had previously blocked access for over a week.

The breakthrough agreement includes a timetable for a 'prior consultation process.' This is aimed at addressing local concerns and setting groundwork for future development.

Additionally, a plan was established to define reparations for the local population, a move community leader Flavio Huanque disclosed to Reuters. This development marks a key step in conflict resolution.

