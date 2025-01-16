Left Menu

Kejriwal Condemns Violence: Calls for BJP's Resignation

Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP government following an attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. He questioned the government’s ability to ensure public safety, citing past incidents involving Salman Khan and Baba Siddique. Kejriwal demanded the BJP's resignation, emphasizing the need for better security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:18 IST
Kejriwal Condemns Violence: Calls for BJP's Resignation
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), delivered a scathing critique of the BJP-led central government after actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked on Thursday.

In a shocking incident, Khan was stabbed six times by an intruder who entered his Mumbai residence early Thursday morning. The actor is currently receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital.

During a press conference, Kejriwal highlighted recent security lapses, referencing the shooting near Salman Khan's home and the death of former BJP ally Baba Siddique, to question the government's ability to maintain law and order. He called for the resignation of the central government, insisting on improved safety for both celebrities and the general populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

