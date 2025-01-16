Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: JD(U) Demands Action Against BJP's Poonawalla

The JD(U) calls on the BJP to reprimand Shehzad Poonawalla, a party spokesperson, after his comments against an AAP leader stirred discontent among Purvanchal communities. Manoj Tiwari, a prominent BJP figure, urged apologies from both Poonawalla and AAP's Kejriwal. The controversy unfolds ahead of Delhi elections.

Updated: 16-01-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:14 IST
The Janata Dal (United) demanded disciplinary action from its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party, against Shehzad Poonawalla after his remarks targeting an AAP leader upset Purvanchal residents. The JD(U)'s concern comes amid growing ethnic sensitivities in Delhi, emphasized by spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad.

Manoj Tiwari, representing BJP's Purvanchali community, condemned Poonawalla's comments and called for both him and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to apologize for remarks deemed offensive. Tiwari underscored the importance of respecting all communities in political debates.

With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching, the incident highlights the political tension between AAP and BJP, sparking concerns over the treatment of Purvanchal communities who hold significant electoral sway in the capital.

