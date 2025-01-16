Hungary's Stance on EU Sanctions: Awaiting Trump's Input

Hungary remains undecided on its support for the continuation of European Union sanctions against Russia, which are set to expire at the end of the month. The potential extension of these sanctions hinges on consultations with the incoming U.S. administration, according to Hungary's EU minister.

In a statement made on Thursday, Janos Boka, Hungary's EU minister, emphasized the importance of discussing the future of the sanctions regime with the Trump administration. "I think it is only natural that before we decide on the rollover for another six months, we ask the incoming U.S. administration how they see the future of the sanctions regime," Boka told reporters in Brussels.

This approach underscores Hungary's preference for engaging in transatlantic cooperation when shaping policies that have international ramifications, particularly in relation to sanctions against Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)