Hungary has not yet decided whether to support the extension of EU sanctions against Russia. Hungary's EU minister, Janos Boka, advises consulting the incoming Trump administration before making decisions. This highlights Hungary's desire for transatlantic cooperation in policy-making with the U.S.
Hungary remains undecided on its support for the continuation of European Union sanctions against Russia, which are set to expire at the end of the month. The potential extension of these sanctions hinges on consultations with the incoming U.S. administration, according to Hungary's EU minister.
In a statement made on Thursday, Janos Boka, Hungary's EU minister, emphasized the importance of discussing the future of the sanctions regime with the Trump administration. "I think it is only natural that before we decide on the rollover for another six months, we ask the incoming U.S. administration how they see the future of the sanctions regime," Boka told reporters in Brussels.
This approach underscores Hungary's preference for engaging in transatlantic cooperation when shaping policies that have international ramifications, particularly in relation to sanctions against Russia.
